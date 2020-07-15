Fairmont City Council adopts new ordinance for special needs playground

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening and adopted a new ordinance that would make a difference in the lives of children around the area.
Council approved a project permit for a multi-phase public recreational project that will be located at Norwood Park.
The project consists of an all-inclusive playground that would allow children with special needs to be able to easily play with other children with the issue of safety in mind.
“There’s just so much good that’s going to come from this, I can’t really tell you how wonderful this is going to be,” said Fairmont Mayor, Brad Merrifield.
The playground will be geared towards special needs kids but will be available to everyone. The project will be self-funded and the city will pay as the construction progresses..