Fairmont City Council discuss new “East Side Fire Station”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening for an introduction of a first reading of an ordinance authorizing and approving design, acquisition, construction, and equipping of a new fire station.

That new fire station will be located near Vermont Avenue, and will be known as the “East Side Fire Station.” The current east side station is approximately 114 years old; Fairmont Fire Chief stated that facility is inadequate for today’s fire services. Principal amount for the lease revenue bonds are not to exceed three million dollars for the new East Side Fire Station.

“If anybody has visited our current station, they realize it’s really needed over there for our guys, and to really serve the community for a long time, for the next century. Anybody that wants to stop by the old station and take a look at what we’re living in now probably agree that we do need, we do need one, it’s time,” said Ed Simmons, City of Fairmont Fire Chief.

Fairmont Fire Department said health and safety issues are main priorities when serving the community. The new fire station will provide much needed new technology and room for growth.