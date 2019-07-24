Fairmont City Council discuss widening of Interstate 79

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening discussing the adoption of a resolution showing support for the widening of Interstate 79 in Marion County.

The widening will be between the south Fairmont exit 132 to Pleasant Calley Road Exit 135. That resolution passed with majority vote with only Council Member, Barry Bledsoe opposed. Council will issue a letter of support for the project saying that it is good for the city and will generate economic growth.

“Councilman Mainella mentioned you know it’s also supposed to replace one or two bridges that have been there for quite a while. Like council member Kennedy said it’s looking into the future a little bit,” said Brad Merrifield, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

Council said the state department of highways received the money for the project over a year ago, and have no time line as to when that widening project will take place.