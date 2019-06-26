Fairmont City Council votes to allow city manager to live outside city limits

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Fairmont City Council met to discuss a number of rising issues in the area.

The council addressed topics including approvals for new cosmetic updates to the Locust Avenue project and the approval for future city managers to be excluded from living in city limits, unlike the rest of city council.

“Over the last forty years or so, most of the houses in Fairmont have been built outside the corporate city limits. So we got to thinking about, does this need updated? To me, its just housekeeping but I know there’s other people who have different opinions.” said Mayor Merrifield.

With councilman Rice not in attendance, the council was deadlocked 4-4, resulting with the ordinance not accepted.