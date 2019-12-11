Fairmont forensic science program is recognized on Neuron magazine

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A forensic science professor at Fairmont State University is being featured in Neuron, a West Virginia Science and Research magazine.

Dr. Mark Flood has been a professor for 25 years at the university and is the coordinator of the forensic science program at the school. The article highlights Flood’s career as a professor and scientist.

Flood is the first faculty member at the university to be recognized in such a way and he hopes this publication will inspire students to continue to further their education.

“I feel like it validates me as a person, and it validates our program and our students, that they have the ability to do just what i did,” Flood said. “I come from very rural backgrounds and students that are the same as me have the ability to do all this too.”

Online versions of this magazine are already posted, and hard copies are scheduled to be distributed later this month.