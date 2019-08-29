Fairmont Human Rights Commission hosts public meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Human Rights Commission hosted its first public meeting Wednesday evening at the Disability Action Center in Fairmont and listened to several community group representatives.

The meeting allowed for the commission to listen to community concerns. Members of the commission said that they want to be an educational body and a resource for people in the community that are experiencing issues and encourage diversity in the city among all walks of life. The commission meets the fourth Wednesday of every month.

“Our goal is to discourage discrimination. Obviously, we want to bring people together and make sure that all communities have the resources that they need to succeed in Fairmont,” said Dani DeVito, Secretary of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission.

The Fairmont Human Rights Commission has a form on the city’s webpage and said that if any community members are having issues with discrimination or along those line that they can fill out the form.