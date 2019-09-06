Fairmont man arrested after police say he fired a gun through a ceiling while drunk

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Police have arrested a man they said fired a gun through a ceiling while he was drunk.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Locust Avenue for a shots fired complaint early Friday morning.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they spoke with Austin Cain, 20, of Fairmont, he said he was cleaning a 9mm pistol in a bottom floor apartment around 2:00, when the gun discharged and sent a projectile to the floor of the second floor apartment.

According to officers, the second floor apartment was occupied by two individuals at the time of the incident.

Cain also told police he was intoxicated at the time when the gun discharged.

Cain has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.