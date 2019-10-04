Fairmont man arrested after second police pursuit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is in custody after a vehicle pursuit through Fairmont ended with him being apprehended after a foot chase.

On Aug. 28, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were called to a report of a vehicle theft from a residence on Washington Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Adam Worth, 26, of Fairmont, had stolen a 2014 Audi AA4 which had been parked at the Washington Street home, officer said. Worth had seen the owner hide the keys to the vehicle in the driver’s side wheel well and waited until he left, then took the keys and stole the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Later, officers saw the Audi travelling on Fairmont Avenue and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Worth accelerated and failed to yield to the lights on the police cruiser and sirens, officers said.

Worth fled from the officers driving at a high speed down residential streets, failing to yield to stop signs and intersections, “placing the public at risk,” according to the complaint.

Worth was able to escape from the police pursuit and abandoned the Audi at a residence on Ridgely Avenue in Fairmont, officer said.

On Oct. 3, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department issues a BOLO for a stolen 2002 silver Ford F-150 pickup, and officers with the Fairmont Police Department passed the truck while traveling on Mary Lou Retton Drive in Fairmont, according to a complaint.

Officers began to follow the vehicle as it turned onto Beverly Road, and lost sight of it for a moment as they attempted to catch up, but saw the truck once again as it was traveling east on 14th Street, officers said.

While following the vehicle, officers had not yet activated their cruiser’s lights or sirens and began broadcasting their location to other patrol units, then, as the truck approached the intersection, officers turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, according to the complaint.

In response to the attempted traffic stop, the truck, which officers learned was driven by Worth, began to accelerate, officers said. The vehicle turned south onto Fairmont Avenue, then ran a stop light at Mary Lou Retton Drive which other vehicles were entering as Worth drove through, according to the complaint.

Worth reached speeds of more than 70 mph in the 35 mph speed zone of Fairmont Avenue as he pushed several cars off the road, “putting other drivers in jeopardy of crashing” as the pursuit continued, officers said.

The pursuit went on to Mary Lou Retton Drive, then onto Old Monongah Road with Worth continuing to force other vehicles off the road, and he continued out of Fairmont and onto Manley Chapel Road, according to the complaint.

Going off-road, Worth abandoned the F-150 and fled on foot; he was later apprehended at the Green Hills Country Club Golf Course, officers said. Worth also admitted in an interview to the Aug. 28 theft of the Audi AA4 and eluding officers in that incident, according to a complaint.

Worth is charged with two counts fleeing with reckless disregard and grand larceny. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 bond.