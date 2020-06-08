Fairmont man charged after ‘shooting up’ a woman, causing her to overdose, officers say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged with delivery with death after “shooting up” a woman and causing her to overdose.

On June 7, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence on Robinson St. in Fairmont in reference to an unresponsive patient, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeremy May

As officers were en route to the residence, they were informed that a female was unresponsive in a bathtub at the residence as a result of a possible overdose, and when officers arrived they met with a witness and a male identified as Jeremy May, 42, of Fairmont, officers said.

In the bathroom, officers met with members of the Fairmont Fire Department who were already on scene administering aid to an unresponsive female whose “skin was pale,” and she “did not appear to be breathing,” according to the complaint.

Officers observed “intra-venous injection site,” on the female’s arms, and the firefighters “declared a cardiac arrest” and began to perform CPR; however, even though EMS later arrived and assisted in administering aid to the female, she was declared as deceased, officers said.

In a Mirandized interview with a witness officers learned that May “[shot] her up” with a syringe, at which point the female began to complain that “she was burning up,” and when the witness later checked on the female, she was unresponsive, according to the complaint.

Also, the witness was told by May not to contact 911, officers said.

May has been charged with delivery with death. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,012 bond.