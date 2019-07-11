Fairmont man in custody after crashing motorcycle during pursuit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is in police custody after crashing his motorcycle during a police pursuit Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

According to the complaint, state police were requested to respond to a request for help on I-79 mile marker 146 near the Goshen Road exit after a black motorcycle fled from Monongalia County law enforcement around 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to I-79 southbound near mile markers 135 and 136 where they observed the motorcycle, then went behind the vehicle and attempted to have the driver pull over, troopers said. While following the motorcycle, troopers observed that it did not have a registration plate displayed, troopers said.

The driver of the motorcycle looked back and noticed the police cruiser behind him with its light and siren activated, then accelerated and began to attempt to flee at high rates of speed on I-79, secondary routes and U.S. routes through commercial and residential areas, according to the complaint.

The driver drove recklessly during the pursuit, crossing into oncoming traffic, running stop signs, disregarding a construction red signal light, passing vehicles on roads with no passing lanes and nearly hitting several cars for almost 8 minutes, troopers said.

The pursuit ended on Mill Fall Fun Road near Monongah when the driver lost control of the motorcycle; when troopers arrested the driver, Beau Bartlett, 30, of Fairmont, according to the complaint.

Bartlett is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,00 bond. He is charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle.