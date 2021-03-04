Fairmont Medical Center is putting final touches on its latest renovations

Fairmont W.Va. – Fairmont Medical Center is finalizing its preparations to offer new services at its hospital in the next few weeks. 12 news got a look at those new upgrades.

Some brand new services that the hospital never had before include their intermediate or step-down care unit, ultrasound, MRI machines, lab services, and a heart and vascular institute.

Staff said they are most excited about being equipped with new state-of-the-art monitors that will allow nurses and doctors to see patient’s information in real-time, while not in the room.

Aaron Yanuzo, explained that he has heard that the community is excited to have a facility that offers extensive services so close by again.

“I got to speak to a lot of the community members; they’re very happy. That’s one of the reasons why were are expanding services like the MRI and outpatient services with the lab; that’s because the community wanted that,” Aaron Yanuzo said. “Before the hospital was closed, they had to drive 15, 20, half an hour to get services, so they are very thankful they can go back to those ways of having care here.”

After Alecto closed Fairmont Regional Medical Center in March of last year, WVU medicine stepped in and bought the facility, and started renovations.

“From a nursing perspective, this is our purpose,” Cari Morgan, Nurse Director, said. “This is why we’re here. It’s to care for the community, and we intend to do so and continue to do so.”

Staff also explained that these upgrades are just the start and that they will continue to assist the community’s needs as well as adapting their services.