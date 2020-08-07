Fairmont native travels back to her roots from Georgia to hold art exhibit in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Cate Campbell was raised in Fairmont and moved to Savannah, Georgia to follow her dreams of becoming an artist.

Campbell is a WVU alumni, and was an art teacher for a short period before she started painting and selling her own work. Most of her work is inspired by the beauty of West Virginia, but her career took her to a larger art market down south so she could fully pursue the career.

“I had never even seen the ocean, or a lighthouse,” said Campbell. “Most of my paintings are from experiences that I had from when I was a kid, but the journey I have had throughout my life is what I love to portray in my pieces. Everything, from the mountains all the way to the ocean.”

Every Friday and Saturday throughout August from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Campbell’s “From the Mountains to the Ocean – My Journey in Art” exhibit will be on display and for sale at Gallery 62 in Grafton. She said she came all the way back home to host this exhibit because it is so important to keep these smaller art scenes alive, so children don’t miss out on getting in touch with their creative side.

“We need to have art in our lives. I want kids in West Virginia to see if they want something they can do it,” Campbell said. “So, I came back here to kind of show them my point of view, I didn’t know anything about the ocean, I never saw a lighthouse. So, you can dream outside the box.”

All the money raised from the exhibit will go entirely to the Taylor County Art Society. You can also view and purchase the art online, through Gallery 62′ Facebook page.