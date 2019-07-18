Fairmont Planning Commission discusses creating regulations for medical cannabis

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Planning and Zoning Commission met Wednesday evening for their second discussion regarding regulations for medical cannabis and the amount of dispensaries allowed within city limits.

After some discussion, the board decided to postpone the conversation until they can meet with Fairmont City Council and Marion County Commission.

“We just want to get a feel for where people are and make sure that if we decide we need to draw zoning regulations for Fairmont with regard to this topic, that everybody’s in support of that idea and that we’re moving ahead together,” said Jamie Greene, President of Fairmont Planning and Zoning Commission.

The planning commission plans to reach out to both city council and the county commission to schedule a joint meeting in the upcoming weeks.