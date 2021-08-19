Fairmont Police Department and West Virginia Treasure Riley Moore donate clothing to non-profit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department and West Virginia Treasure, Riley Moore, teamed up to help a Fairmont nonprofit.

Earlier this week, the two donated $9,600 of clothing to “HOPE, Inc.” – a Marion County domestic violence center. The donation was authorized through Treasure Moore’s unclaimed property program. The clothing had been seized by FPD during a 2014 fraud investigation.

“Depending on the items, we try to make requests to place those articles with nonprofits who can put them to the best use in service to our community,” Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. “HOPE has established themselves as caretakers of people in need within our area, and particularly of women trying to regain some semblance of normalcy and independence. Hopefully, this donation will aid their clients.”

“My office is pleased to work with local law enforcement and important nonprofits like HOPE to see that some good can come out of a bad situation,” Treasurer Moore said. “We encourage all law enforcement agencies in West Virginia which might have similar unclaimed property sitting in their evidence rooms to reach out and consider doing the same.”

By law, after stolen property has been determined to have no evidentiary value and has been held by a law enforcement agency for six months, if the rightful owner has either not come forward or the agency has determined there is no likelihood it can be returned to a rightful owner, the Treasurer may authorize the donation of the property to a nonprofit organization that can make use of it.

HOPE Inc. provides services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stocking, dating violence and human trafficking. Michele McCord, executive director of HOPE Inc., said they rely heavily on donations from the community.

“Our donations are vitally important to what we do,” McCord, said. “Without the community’s support through donations and other things like that we would not be able to provide the level of services and resources that we do to our clients. They love knowing that they don’t have to worry about that sort of thing while they’re with us and while we’re helping them, they can worry about other things. They can worry about things that are more important than their basic necessities and needs.”

HOPE, Inc. offers shelter and confidential support services to victims of sexual assault or domestic violence and their families in Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer, and Lewis counties. The organization currently has an Amazon wish list for donations.