Fairmont Police Department has open applications for 3 patrol officer positions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Police Department has opened up applications for three patrol officer positions.

Jason Offutt with Fairmont PD said when an opportunity does open up with the department; he encourages everyone who is slightly interested in joining law enforcement to apply.

“If you’re considering it, then go ahead and get your application in and start the process. Anybody who makes it through and becomes a potential applicant for us, we encourage them to do an actual ride along with us. That way, they can get an idea of what we do,” said Offutt. “It’s a difficult time to get into our line of work, but anybody who has the motivation to get out and wants to help people and help better their community, we would be happy to have them.”

Details of the positions include:

Starting salary of $39,998 and $45,254 after one year.

$5,000 sign-on incentive for WVSP Academy certified applicants.

Take home cruiser program

12-14 paid holidays annually

6 personal days a year

2 weeks paid vacation after your first year

Paid sick leave

Longevity pay

Certification pay

Tuition Aid Program and Bachelor Degree incentive Pay

WV MPFRS retirement pension

Full uniform and yearly uniform and cleaning allowances

Alternative health care benefits

Overtime opportunities

You must be between the ages of 18 and 40 on the date of the application. Applications are due by 1 p.m. on December 18, 2020.

For more information on Fairmont PD, and the open positions, visit their website here.