Fairmont, W. Va. (WBOY)

The Polar Bears came out with a mission. Their first shot of the game, Connor Gower sunk a three and made it look easy. And they just kept firing. Zycheus Dobbs tapped in a rebound that kept Fairmont Senior up by 5, but Lincoln’s Aidan rice would put two on the board. It was not enough to stop the Polar Bears because their offense was hot. The Cougars, Brandon Edgell added a bucket and hoped for a comeback, but Fairmont Senior could not be stopped. The final score was 77-39 and all Polar Bears. Fairmont Senior earned the AAA Region II Championship.