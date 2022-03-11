CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior punches its ticket to the AAA state championship game with a 58-39 win over PikeView.

The Polar Bears lead 18-7 after the first quarter and 34-19 at the halftime break much due in part to a great first half from Marley Washenitz. She had 14 points in the first half alone and filled the stat sheet with 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists.

Fairmont Senior led after three 34-19 but PikeView didn’t go down easy.

The Panthers cut it to within 10 points in the fourth quarter but then the Polar Bears took off and built their largest lead of the game by 21 points.

Fairmont Senior never loses the lead and holds off PikeView to advance to the state title game where its set to see Logan.

Laynie Beresford finishes with 12 points for Fairmont Senior. PikeView’s Anyah Brown led the Panthers with 15 points.