Fairmont Senior girls win region swim title, full region II meet results

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls swim team took home a regional title on Saturday.

The Polar Bears dominated the competition at the Region II swim meet.

Mia Abruzzino won several races to help put the Polar Bears on top including the 200 freestyle (2:01.57), 500 free (5:24.84)

Alexis Ramsey had a strong showing at the meet. Ramsey posted first place finishes in the 200 IM (2:21.49), 100 butterfly (1:01.86),

Taylor Burkel posted a first place finish in the 200 IM in 2:40.02 and first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.13. Ashlyn Bennington finished first in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.61.

The Fairmont Senior girls relay team won first in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

On the boys side, Fairmont Senior’s Grant Broadhurst finished first in the 200 free in 2:01.57 and first in the 100 free in 52.72.

Carter Southern touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.21.

The Fairmont Senior girls won the regional title with 151 points.

You can find the full meet results here.