Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins “healthy food fundraiser”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team started a new “healthy food fundraiser” on Monday. This fundraiser will run until the end of September, and the team will make deliveries on October 1.

The idea of healthy food fundraisers came about as a way for school to show support for local farmers, while also getting healthier foods out in the community. Cathy Shaw, Vice President of FSHS Lacrosse Booster’s Program, said if anyone knows her, promoting healthy eating is her passion.

“My goal is to get a healthier lifestyle spread throughout the community, and this is a way for the schools, and sports teams to do that while also raising money for their programs,” Shaw said. “We encourage anyone to buy some apples. I also, swear to you they will be the best apples you have ever had.”

Shaw is a dietitian at WVU Medicine with children on the lacrosse team, so this mission to make th world healthier is something she loves to do.

Spring Valley Farm and Orchard apples

This months healthy food, they are selling in their fundraiser is apples. The apples are coming from the Spring Valley Farm and Orchard in Romney, West Virginia. Shaw said last month they sold five and a half tons of peaches to community members, raising almost $5,000 for the lacrosse teams.

“I have a huge interest in public health, that is clear to anyone who knows me. So, rather than selling Krispy Kream donuts from a corporation, we’re actually bringing in local produce from our orchards in Romney,” said Shaw. “Encouraging our teams, and our schools engage in healthy fundraisers, its a win-win to me. It’s a great way to infuse our community with healthy foods.”

If you are interested in donating and purchasing some apples from FSHS lacrosse, contact any player on the team.