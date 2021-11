POCA, W.Va. – In the Class-AA semifinal, No. 16 Fairmont Senior had no trouble with five-seeded Poca.

Fairmont Senior took an early lead and never lost it after that.

Germaine Lewis scored the first two touchdowns for the Polar Bears then a Dom Stingo pass to Kayson Nealy turned into 21-0 lead.

Poca did get on the board, but after that the Dots never touched the end zone again.

Fairmont Senior wins it 41-7 and the Polar Bears see their next task, No. 2 Independence in the Super Six.