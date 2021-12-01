Fairmont Senior’s Chloe Travelstead inks with D&E lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Chloe Travelstead signed to continue her lacrosse career at Davis and Elkins College.

The first team All-State selection has been apart of a very successful Fairmont Senior lax team. That includes two state titles, one of those won last Spring.

Travelstead said she will likely be playing midfield with the Senators program.

She not only brings speed and strength to D&E but also strong stick skills with both hands.

Travelstead said she’s headed to Elkins because it feels like home and that is something that was very important in her decision.

“I chose D&E because it felt like home from the time I stepped on the campus. The coaching staff is just a great fit and it just felt like home. It was really important because my family has been a big part of my lacrosse career so I really wanted them to come see me. Since most of my family lives in West Virginia, I would love to stay in West Virginia,” Travelstead said.

Travelstead will study criminology and psychology while playing lacrosse with the Senators.