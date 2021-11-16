Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn set to join Falcons women’s hoops

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn decided to stay in her hometown for four more years as she signed with the Fairmont State Women’s basketball program.

Starn chose to play for the Falcons for a couple of reasons, one being that the school is in her home town of Fairmont.

Another reason being that Falcons’ head coach Stephanie Anderson runs a defense-oriented style of play.

Starn was a big part of Fairmont Senior’s success in the past three years including last season’s State Runner Up finish.

Starn, who primarily plays guard with the Polar Bears, said she is open to any position and is just excited for the opportunity to play collegiate ball.

“Fairmont State is obviously my hometown so it’s just been really great to grow up watching Fairmont State play. Seeing how they’re very defense oriented and so are we at Fairmont senior so that’s a strong strength for me that I’m very excited to get into,” Starn said.

Starn is also fond of her soon to be head coach, Stephanie Anderson.

“Stephanie has always been very welcoming and wanting me. So that made it an easy choice to put all of my heart into Fairmont State,” Starn said.

The senior has one final season left with the Polar Bears before heading off to Fairmont State.