Fairmont Senior’s Hamilton stays undefeated with first place pin at Winner’s Choice

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Winner’s Choice tournament was held at the Fairmont Senior armory with a Polar Bear keeping a first place win at home.

Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton won by fall in the 138 pound weight class.

Hamilton improved to 21-0 on the season as he pinned George Washington’s Saige Walls in 3:44.

Two other local wrestlers competed for first place but fell short.

Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones lost by a 6-1 decision to St. Albans’ Matthew Mcafee.

North Marion’s Brody Hess also recorded a second place finish after a loss by major decision to St. Albans’ Moses Eads.

Plenty of other local wrestlers placed at the tournament, the full brackets can be found here.