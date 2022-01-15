Fairmont Senior’s Hamilton stays undefeated with first place pin at Winner’s Choice

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Winner’s Choice tournament was held at the Fairmont Senior armory with a Polar Bear keeping a first place win at home.

Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton won by fall in the 138 pound weight class.

Hamilton improved to 21-0 on the season as he pinned George Washington’s Saige Walls in 3:44.

Two other local wrestlers competed for first place but fell short.

Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones lost by a 6-1 decision to St. Albans’ Matthew Mcafee.

North Marion’s Brody Hess also recorded a second place finish after a loss by major decision to St. Albans’ Moses Eads.

Plenty of other local wrestlers placed at the tournament, the full brackets can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories