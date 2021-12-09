Fairmont Senior’s Jacob Angelo inks with WVWC Track and Field, XC

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Jacob Angelo signed with the West Virginia Wesleyan cross country and track and field programs.

Angelo hasn’t been competing in either sport for very long. He ran his first ever cross country season with the Polar Bears this Fall and finished in the top 25 at the state meet.

Angelo ran for the Polar Bears’ track and field program last Spring for the first time where he also made it to the state meet.

The senior said the Bobcats’ programs have a lot of similarities to the Polar Bears and that was a big factor in his decision.