Fairmont State announced the new interim provost for 2020-21 academic year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has announced that W. Richard Stephens, Jr. has been named the interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs as the University engages in a national search for a more permanent replacement. 

Dr. Richard Stephens, Jr. has served in higher education for the last 25 years as a faculty member, as well as in administrative positions.

Most recently, he was serving as the Provost at Catawba College in North Carolina from 2009-2013. There, he implemented a new academic administrative structure and created a Dean’s Council to foster better communication throughout the college. 

The national search for a permanent Provost will be launched by a search committee comprised of a diverse and experienced group representing the many areas of the University. The committee will work to identify a candidate who shares Fairmont State’s priorities for student success, diversity, transformational impact, and the pursuit of academic excellence.

To read the full story on W. Richard Stephens, Jr., visit the Fairmont State University website.

