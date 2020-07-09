Fairmont State announced the new interim provost for 2020-21 academic year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has announced that W. Richard Stephens, Jr. has been named the interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs as the University engages in a national search for a more permanent replacement.

Dr. Richard Stephens, Jr. has served in higher education for the last 25 years as a faculty member, as well as in administrative positions.

Most recently, he was serving as the Provost at Catawba College in North Carolina from 2009-2013. There, he implemented a new academic administrative structure and created a Dean’s Council to foster better communication throughout the college.

The national search for a permanent Provost will be launched by a search committee comprised of a diverse and experienced group representing the many areas of the University. The committee will work to identify a candidate who shares Fairmont State’s priorities for student success, diversity, transformational impact, and the pursuit of academic excellence.

