Fairmont State appoints new band director

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Fairmont State University announced a new band director.

Dr. Alyssa Schwartz will lead all the university’s band programs. Schwartz has extensive experience directing and performing.

Schwartz appeared as a featured soloist with the West Virginia University Wind Symphony in 2017 and on several occasions with the Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony. She has performed as the principal flute with the Allegheny Chamber Players, WVU Symphony Orchestra, WVU Chamber Orchestra, WVU Faculty Chamber Players and Brazil Jazz Ensemble. She has also performed with the BETA Quartet, Erie Chamber Orchestra, Warren Philharmonic Orchestra, Lansing Symphony Orchestra, Hillcrest Chamber Ensemble and the Michigan State University Symphony Orchestra.

Dr. Alyssa Schwartz

As a competitive performer, she has won several first-place awards in music. Her most recent performance was her solo debut where she had the chance to perform in Beethoven’s home in Germany.

Schwartz has also earned several scholarships throughout her career, including the Helga Hulse Mozart Club Music Scholarship, WVU Music Scholarship, Michigan State University Music Scholarship, CCMTA Overall Best Musician Award, among others.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with the wonderful students of our Falcon Marching Band and Concert Band,” Schwartz said. “Our ensemble is eager to bring live musical performances to campus this fall through music that is both engaging for all audiences and musically challenging for the performers. We are looking forward to a high level of community engagement this year through parade performances, community outreach and programming a benefit concert.”

In addition to her role as band director, Schwartz currently serves as a Fairmont State advising director. She is also the director of the Morgantown Community Orchestra and a senior instructor of flute and piano through the WVU Community Music Program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Schwartz in this role at Fairmont State,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “Her expertise and long-established career in music instruction and performance will allow our bands to thrive under her leadership.”