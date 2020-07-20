Fairmont State approves budget with no tuition increase

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In an effort to assist students and families who have been impacted by the current pandemic, the Fairmont State University Board of Governors (BOG) voted to approve the proposed 2020-2021 budget without increasing tuition and fees.

Fairmont State’s tuition and fees will continue to be one of the lowest in the state and region. For the upcoming academic year, tuition and fees will be the following:

West Virginia residents – $7,738

Out-Of-State students – $16,814

Metro Rate for students from surrounding states – $11,607

Fairmont State is a unique institution in which approximately 88.8% of the students come from West Virginia and they have representation from every county across the Mountain State.

More than half of the students are also the first in their family to attend college. These factors, in addition to the coronavirus, the university sees the many hurdles students have to face and wanted to take one burden off their plates.

“Fairmont State University wishes to continue to be that destination of hope, that destination of education, a destination of aspiration and inspiration,” said President Mirta Martin. “We want to make sure the students know that this is the place where you can come to continue that education that they have always sought, without worrying about increases in tuition or in fees.”

Dr. Mirta Martin said student success is the foundation of every decision the school makes. Keeping tuition and fees frozen will help their students stay on course to reach their dreams, and secure a transformative education.

For more information on COVID-19 from Fairmont State, visit their website.