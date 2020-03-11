Fairmont State Foundation donates more than $1 million to Falcon Family

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Fairmont State Foundation, for the first time ever, they donated more than $1 million to the University.

Officials explained that the donation is possible from years of hard work, outreach and ‘Days of Giving,’ that has allowed them to be able to get this large amount of funding from donors.

“Our mission and goal, the reason why we exist, is to support to university, and I think this year, we have always done that very well,” said President of the Foundation, Julie Cryser. “I think this year we can say we have really made some ground swelling, and we are really moving toward being able to provide the university with the support that they need.”

Past amounts of funding that has been provided has increased 82 percent since 2017. The different portions of money going to each scholarship, as well as if they will go to academics or athletics, is still unknown.

“The key point to this is, that 90 percent of our students are receiving financial aid and were going to be able to send up over one million dollars, and most of it will go to scholarships to assist those students,” said Cryser.

This donation, is the work of the foundation throughout the last 60 years. The contributions come from more than 1,500 donors.