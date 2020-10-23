Fairmont State launches phase II of COVID-19 surveillance testing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In response to a mandate by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Fairmont State University launched a campus-wide COVID-19 Surveillance Testing program on Monday, October 12.

The program was introduced as a phased initiative, with Phase II beginning Monday, October 19.

According to a release from the university, the Phase II testing group was comprised of 10% of the on-campus population, encompassing a stratified sample of students and employees. Saliva-based tests were self-administered between Monday, October 19, and Wednesday, October 21.

The Surveillance Testing initiative is a part of the University’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate and monitor the spread of COVID-19. This testing program allows the university to monitor and address real-time trends and prevalence and make timely intervention and response decisions.

The majority of week two surveillance testing results have been returned, with three individuals being identified asymptomatic throughout Phase I and Phase II. Also, two positive cases were identified through off-campus testing sites. Thirty-seven individuals have now recovered since the University began reporting data in late August.

All students who tested positive are monitored by the COVID Task Force and COVID Student Liaison. The University continues to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.

Results will continue to be shared on the University’s dashboard. To learn more about Fairmont State surveillance testing processes, visit this website.