Fairmont State nursing student starts her own cosmetics business during COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A nursing student at Fairmont State University has utilized her time during quarantine to create products for her new beauty line, Lip Drip Cosmetics.

JoMarie Bogard, a Fairmont native started her cosmetics company in February just weeks before Governor Jim Justice issued his stay at home order. Since all of her classes were moved online and her work hours were limited at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Bogard has had extra time to focus on her new business.

“I think staying at home definitely allows me to make news things and mess with my products more because I didn’t feel as rushed,” explained Bogard.

Lip Drip products are mostly vegan and cruelty-free, with the exception of its lipliners which have a bee’s wax base.

“When you have a product you have to worry about chemicals and allergic reactions and usually most things made vegan and cruelty-free, there’s a far less chance of having allergic reactions,” said Bogard. “Being in nursing school you kind of learn that part of it so it was kind of easy for me to manipulate how I was going to move forward with ingredients.”

After completing nursing school, JoMarie plans to further her education with a masters degree related to dermatology as she will continue to pursue her cosmetics company and eventually add more products to her line.