Fairmont State professor is recognized for work with students beyond the classroom

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Dr. Julia dos Santos is an Exercise Science Assistant Professor at Fairmont State University, who has used her expertise in her field to create opportunities for students to gain valuable experiences beyond the traditional classroom setting.

Dos Santos’ experience and knowledge in the world of research have allowed her to establish collaborations with Fairmont State students and international faculty to ensure all her students have national journals’ publications upon graduation. Having more than 60 research publications herself, Dos Santos started working full time with the falcons in 2018, and her focus is on providing publication opportunities for students.

The school has recognized Dos Santos for her hard work with both undergraduate and graduate students regarding research initiatives relevant to West Virginia and COVID-19. Dos Santos considers her students to be well-prepared for graduation and credits her colleagues for helping shape senior students into professionals upon entering the workforce.

“My success lies on the success of my students, and when I receive emails from students, that they find out, they got into professional schools, PT, or PA. That means a lot, and I can see my work helps them go up in their career,” said dos Santos.

To read more in-depth about Dr. Julia dos Santos’ journey to the Falcon family, visit Fairmont State’s website.