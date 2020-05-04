Fairmont State professors assist in creating online worship services

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the community, two Fairmont State University professors are helping a local church create accessible online services for all.

Professor John Morrison and Dr. John O’Connor are working with Fairmont First Presbyterian Church Interim Pastor D.D. Meighen with creating an online worship service to help their church members view Sunday service while abiding by social distancing protocols.

Every Saturday morning since March 14, the three have gotten together to record the service for the week. Rev. Meighen records each part of the service and edits the footage together to create a traditional styled worship service. Morrison plays the organ and is the director of music, O’Connor is Clerk of the Session and a member of the chancel choir.

“Meighen volunteered to use his equipment and his expertise in that area to go ahead and see if we could get our worship online. The trust has never done anything like this before,” explained O’Connor.

O’Connor also stated since services have been online, they have had over 1,500 views a service. The First Presbyterian Church plans to continue online service after the pandemic.

For more information about First Presbyterian Church you visit their website.