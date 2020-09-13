Fairmont State remains financially stable despite the pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is the only public institution in the state of West Virginia to show no indicators of financial stress, according to a recent article in The Hechinger Report.

Five weeks into the school year, Fairmont State continues to position itself as financially responsible, amidst the current pandemic. The recent article, produced in partnership with The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization, outlines how institutions in higher education were prepared to handle a crisis and their level of financial vulnerability.

Findings suggest, that were calculated within the report, Fairmont State was the only public institution in the mountain state to be devoid of any measurable stress scores in all four categories. Those four categories were enrollment, retention rate, average tuition, and change in state appropriations.

“This is an ongoing strategy. We’re great, we’re sitting on our laurels, and that isn’t the end of this. It takes a lot of work by a lot of people, by the entire family of the institution, to continue to do what’s right. As I often say to the students, to the faculty and the staff, we need to look at the world through the eyes of others. We need to be conscious and grateful, that not everyone is positioned the way we are.” Dr. Mirta Martin, President of Fairmont State University

