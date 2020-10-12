Fairmont State to complete surveillance COVID-19 testing for students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University continues to stay on top of the coronavirus on campus. On Monday, the university began giving out free surveillance tests to help find asymptomatic individuals.

The school is supplied with enough equipment from the state to test 10% of the student population each week. Fairmont State’s COVID-19 Task Force jumped right on the opportunity to get these tests set up because of its focus being on the safety of the students, staff, and faculty at all times.

“This virus is operating in crazy ways, and so some folks don’t know that they have any symptoms, and they could be spreading it without knowing,” said Chief of Police at Fairmont State Matt Swain. “This test will give us the ability to find those folks and hopefully if they are spreading it, we can get them in quarantine, and start making sure we’re taking the proper precautions to make sure it doesn’t become an outbreak.”

The surveillance tests will be available for students from Monday to Wednesday in the Falcon Center. The tests are aimed at students who aren’t showing symptoms but fear they have been exposed to the virus.