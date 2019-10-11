Fairmont State University and Hope Inc. host annual light up night event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Thursday, A candle lit vigil was held tonight on the campus of Fairmont State University, in attended were residents, Fairmont Sate University staff, and students to shine the light on domestic violence awareness.

Fairmont State University’s Student Psychological and Sociological Association partnered with HOPE, Inc. to sponsor Light Up the Night Candlelight Vigil. The ceremony is intended to remember and reflect on the lives devastated by violence. 

“Many women go back multiple times before we see them actually leave for good. So, when you do finally get to see that its, it’s kind of like seeing their lightbulb go off. And it just kind of makes you feel like, like ah, like the finally had the aha moment and you know they’re going down a good path now,” said Alexa Borg, Legal Advocate of Hope Inc.  

HOPE, Inc. provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence in Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, and Gilmer counties. If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help you can call the 24-hour hotline at 304-367-1100 for assistance. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories