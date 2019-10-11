Fairmont State University and Hope Inc. host annual light up night event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Thursday, A candle lit vigil was held tonight on the campus of Fairmont State University, in attended were residents, Fairmont Sate University staff, and students to shine the light on domestic violence awareness.

Fairmont State University’s Student Psychological and Sociological Association partnered with HOPE, Inc. to sponsor Light Up the Night Candlelight Vigil. The ceremony is intended to remember and reflect on the lives devastated by violence.

“Many women go back multiple times before we see them actually leave for good. So, when you do finally get to see that its, it’s kind of like seeing their lightbulb go off. And it just kind of makes you feel like, like ah, like the finally had the aha moment and you know they’re going down a good path now,” said Alexa Borg, Legal Advocate of Hope Inc.

HOPE, Inc. provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence in Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, and Gilmer counties. If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help you can call the 24-hour hotline at 304-367-1100 for assistance.