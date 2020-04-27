Fairmont State University announces winners of the Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Each year, Fairmont State University presents three West Virginia high school seniors with the Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship and one of this years recipients is from Harrison County.

Students who are awarded the presidential scholarship are given a full ride to Fairmont State University if they continue to meet academic standards.

Kamden Dulaney, one of this year’s winners, is a senior at Bridgeport High School and will be majoring in forensics in the fall.

“I was still undecided when I applied for the scholarship at Fairmont State, but I thought having a full ride would be, the best opportunity, for me to explore all my academic options,” said Dulaney. “This way my parents wouldn’t feel like they needed to help me pay for college, and I wouldn’t have to work throughout college just to pay it off.”

Dulaney had few requirements when choosing where to go to college but the most important requirement was affordability.

Dulaney also said he wanted to stay close to home, attending a school in West Virginia with a close knit community.

“I really liked how close Fairmont State was to home, and how small it is, and the family-like atmosphere it has,” said Dulaney. “With that family-like atmosphere, I felt like I could make good relationships with professors, and other students around campus.”

Kamden also explained he was most excited to put forth all his focus towards bettering his future with no external distractions concerning how he would afford college.

“At first I was in shock, and didn’t really think it was real, but I mean this means everything to me,” said Dulaney. “I thank god for that, and I thank everyone who made this possible for me, because now I can focus everything on my future.”

The following students have been selected as 2020 scholarship winners:

Kamden Dulaney of Bridgeport, W.Va.

Amie Robinson of Shirley, W.Va.

Natalie Teter of Harman, W.Va.

The Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship can only be awarded up to eight semesters, and has academic requirements upon renewal.

First-year recipients must maintain an overall GPA of a 2.75 at the end of their first year, and an overall GPA of 3.0 is required for renewal during subsequent years. Along with a minimum of 30 credit hours must be obtained in a year of enrollment for renewal.

The presidential scholarship includes tuition, room and board and a book stipend. Traditionally, the high school of each of the winners is presented with a plaque featuring its student during the school’s spring awards assembly, according to the universities website. Those will be delivered when schools reopen.