Fairmont State University engineering professor selected for ABET

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – James Vassil was selected to be a program evaluator for Fairmont State University for the Accreditation Board for Engineering Technology (ABET).

The role entails him to go to other schools and evaluate their programs and collect data to bring back to Fairmont State University. Along with data collection, he will also provide feedback and advice to those programs he oversees, and helps them with how they can improve their curriculum.

“When we can look at that curricular trail across the campus not just with my program, and use all our resources together, we’re building student learning,” said Vassil. “We’re not giving them different experiences in writing for instance, in different spots in our curriculum.”

Vassil along with another engineering professor at the school will also have the opportunity to showcase the schools story at ABET’s National Symposium in March 2020. This will allow them to get national attention and a wider range of feedback nationally.

They were selected as one of eight who will present this year.