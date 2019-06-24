Fairmont State University host free forensic science and chemistry camp

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monday kicked off day-one of a three day camp drawing students closer to the field of forensics and chemistry.

The free day camp provided participants a host of hands-on activities to give students a feel for techniques utilized in forensic science and chemistry.

Each day, the camp will shine a light on different parts of both the forensic science and chemistry field to show campers the real world jobs available through them. Monday kicked off day-one of a three day camp, drawing students closer to the field of forensics and chemistry.

“We’re trying to touch as many bases as possible so that kids then get exposure to figure out what is going to be the best for them, because if we just narrowly focus on something they may or may not find it of interest. This way, at least we can say hey you had more of an interested sparked in this one field or that field. So we try to touch on as many different aspects as possible,” said Dr. Mark Flood, forensic science camp director.

The cost of the camp was free to all 24 students, with the help of the approved $5,000 grant given to the university back in March.