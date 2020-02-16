FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University hosted the 4th annual Spread the Love elimination dinner to raise money for pediatric cancer. It was also International Childhood Cancer Day.

The event began in 2015, when Simon Rohaly was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when he was only two years old. Friends of the Rohaly family started this elimination dinner to help pay the medical bills so Simon could receive the best treatment he could get.

After a year, Simon was doing better, and his parents Misty and Adam Rohaly, continued to hold the event. Now they donate 100% of the money raised to the nonprofit that funded the most important immunotherapy treatment Simon had to get.

“We love this event, because this community of Fairmont, has basically lifted us up every single year, and they come together,” said Misty. “When I ask for a donation, nobody says no, everybody is just so willing and thrilled to donate to this event. I just hope we can do this for years to come.”

The event raises money through raffles, a silent auction, fun games to win big prizes, and so much more. The entire night was dedicated to raising money, to make a small step towards ending pediatric cancer.

“We try to make it an event that people want to come to, and not necessarily feel obligated to,” said Adam. “So I think everyone has fun and that’s our goal, and its all for a great cause.”

Simon is thriving now five years after his diagnosis, and he will be turning 7 years old in April 2020.