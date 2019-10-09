Fairmont State University hosts annual faculty senate meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University hosted its faculty senate meeting Tuesday evening in the education building on the main campus in Fairmont.

Two presidential perception surveys have been conducted by the committee, once they were completed it became aware that there were problems with the process. Committee members said that the first survey was invalidated because staff and administrators were taking part in the survey.

The other survey was conducted online in September by the committee, they also met with the office of instructional effectiveness asking for their assistance in the survey process and still had issues with people taking the survey multiple times. The results have not been disclosed at this time.

“We still have questions as to why it has to be done again. I am not sure, some of us wonder if they didn’t get the right results in one time, but we have to go through it again because that’s what they want to do,” said Kandice Nuzum, Fairmont State University Alumni Member.

Also, President Dr. Mirta Martin’s contract will expire in December, and alumni said that they don’t see the offer as an extended contract, but as a new contract and are concerned of the stipulations that may be included in a new contract.