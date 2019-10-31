Fairmont State University hosts annual Hardway Haunt

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State university hosted its annual Hardway Haunt Wednesday as part of the campaign to help raise money for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties.

The event included trick-or-treating, $1 carnival games and raffles for attendees to partake in. Student organizations decorated doors and lockers and people will be able to donate money towards their favorite one. As of last check today United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties had reached 55 percent of their goal of raising $500,000.

“As a student at Fairmont State we’re actually partnered with United Way. So, this a great opportunity to provide a safe place for kids to trick-or-treat and also give back to the surrounding community,” said Presley Fisher, a sophomore of Fairmont State University.

United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties helps to support more than 20 local health and human services. Last year, contributions from Fairmont State University helped serve more than 24,000 individuals.