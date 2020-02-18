Fairmont State University hosts inaugural Art, Architecture, and Design Exploration Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held its inaugural ‘Art, Architecture, and Design Exploration Day’ for high school students in the surrounding area. The day was filled with demonstrations, workshops and studio tours to show young kids interested in the art profession what the falcons have to offer.

They had professors at Fairmont State University, and artists that are falcon alumni with studios and galleries, speak to the students from a real life prospective of what the field can offer.

Fairmont State University art student, Maraoisa Marra, said if this day was offered when she was in school, she would not have been so lost in what she wanted to do when she came to college.

“You shouldn’t just come to skip class. You should come to art day and take it seriously, if you want to seriously be an artist,” said Marra. “Art is an escape for so many people. I feel guilty coming everyday because I come to class and have fun, everyday.”