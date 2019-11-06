Fairmont State University hosts inaugural Day of Giving

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is having their first Inaugural Day of Giving on November 7.

The day will allow alumni the chance to build a stronger relationship with students currently enrolled at the University. The community will also be able to participate by making donations to chosen programs through the Fairmont State website.

The University specifically focused on raising funds for programs such as scholarship money for athletics, band equipment, school and major programs and more.

The University is excited to see the impact this day will have on students, facility and other staff members as a whole. Those who wish to get involved can do so by heading over to Fairmont State University website by clicking here.