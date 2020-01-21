Fairmont State University student written play accepted by Barter College Play Writing Festival

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University theater student received the honor by being one of three selected by the Barter Theater’s College Play Writing Festival.

Sarah Hinerman’s one-act play had the opportunity to be assigned a director and professional actors to read through it. This collaboration is the last step of the multi step drafting and editing process of a play. Dan Shea is an adjunct professor at Fairmont State University and said he was happy to have been a part of what helped her start this journey.

“We have talented kids, and I’m thrilled to help kids, get the opportunity to do that kinda thing,” said Shea. “We’re very disconnected from, out of the professional theater worlds, you know places like Chicago, New York and that kinda things, and its great to help.”

After her last rewrite she can officially submit her work to theaters.