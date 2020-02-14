Fairmont State University students present Clarksburg needs assessment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Community Health Education students from Fairmont State University presented a needs assessment for the City of Clarksburg to council Thursday evening.

Students tackled different topics of need including perceptions of financial instability, homelessness, harm reduction, food instability, and childhood obesity.

Council had the opportunity to ask questions pertaining to student’s research and discuss ideas on how to apply them within the community.

“When the individuals are elected, they make a commitment to the community to make sure that things run smoothly and they address the needs in an efficient manner and so, this will help them decide the priorities and start addressing them,” said Community Health Associate Professor, Dr. Janie Leary.

Next semester, students will work on ways to implement their plans into the community.