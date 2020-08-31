Fairmont State University welcomes alumnus as executive director of advising and career success

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – John Devault and alumni of Fairmont State University, has accepted the position as Executive Director of Advising and Career Success at the university.

Devault said the university played a large role in helping him become the person he is today. He received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1995, he earned his M. Ed. in Educational Administration from the University of Virginia in 2013, and Ed.D in Educational Planning, Policy, and Leadership from the College of William and Mary in 2020.

“This is such a special place to me, and it helped me develop. So, it’s really good for me to see that those things are still continuing here,” said Devault. “The faculty that I’ve interacted with and the students, it’s very similar. It’s a very caring environment, and it always has been. Giving students the skills, and helping them identify their purpose, where they fit best in society, and where they can contribute the most, thats the goal. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The three areas Devault will be focused on is advising, tutoring and testing, and career success. Description of the areas are as followed:

Academic Advising: Assisting young students with finding their path in college like with what major or area of studies fits them best

Tutoring: Helping students who may need extra assistance in courses, find that extra help so they can succeed.

Testing: This involves testing that will allowing students to get into certain majors such as nursing, and other medical fields. It will also involve testing students before they declare a major, to identify their strengths, and areas of studies they will see the most success based off their results.

Career Success: Help graduating students apply to jobs with proper resumes and cover letters.

Prior to taking on this position at Fairmont State, Devault was a Director of Guidance at the highschool level. He said in this ever-changing world, it is so important students are getting the proper support to help them be the most successful they can be in their future careers.

