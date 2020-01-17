Fairmont State University welcomes new falcon to the family

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has welcomed a new member to the falcon family.

Paulina Nottingham will be the new director of development for the falcons. She will be closely working donors and alumni from the school, as well as finding opportunities of outreach for students faculty and staff to get more involved in the community.

Previously working with the Thrasher Group in marketing and communication, Nottingham is very excited to get working with the school.

“Nonprofits have always been a passion of mine,” said Nottingham. “So, getting to be involved with the foundation and also going out and bringing in funding opportunities to provide invaluable experience for the student faculty and staff is always something I’ve been drawn to, and I’m really excited to start doing that.”