Fairmont State University’s August graduation postponed

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As Fairmont State University continues to follow protocols that are being put into place to welcome students back to campus in the fall, the university announced that the August commencement ceremony for Spring 2020 graduates will be postponed.

The decision to cancel the tentatively scheduled August ceremony is a result of the current COVID-19 restrictions that discourage large gatherings of more than 100 people.

“This decision was not an easy one, and I want you to know how much I regret having to give you this news. Commencement is one of my favorite times of the academic year. Each year I look forward to standing before new graduates, and celebrating this important milestone in their lives, as they transition from being students of this great university to becoming its newest alumni.” President Mirta M. Martin

Spring 2020 graduates are invited, and highly encouraged to attend the winter commencement ceremony that will be held the weekend of Nov. 21-22, 2020. The university will release more information about the event as the semester progresses.