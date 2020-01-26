Fairmont State University’s campus will be closed Monday, January 27th to repair a gas leak

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has issued an emergency notification to staff and students regarding a reported gas leak.

The university originally issued a statement saying that the campus would be closed both Sunday, January 26th- Monday, January 27th but has since stated that the campus will remain open tomorrow Sunday, January 26th for scheduled events.

Fairmont State officials say classes will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 28.

The dining hall will serve meals for the students who live on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch and from 4 to 6 p.m. for dinner. The Ruth Ann Musick Library will be closed.

Some personnel necessary to the operation of the University, including those who work in the Physical Plant, Dining Services, the Falcon Center and Public Safety, are considered essential employees and are expected to report to work.

Students are advised to check Blackboard and Moodle for messages from faculty. Additional emergency or closing announcements will be communicated through the myFairmontState Emergency Notification system, in addition to the Fairmont State website, media outlets and social media announcements.

The gas leak has been contained. There is no risk for explosion and no concern for campus safety.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to bring you updates as we receive them.