Fairmont State will host Maroon & White Week virtually

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State University Office of Admissions and Recruitment prepared a week of online programming for the first virtual Maroon and White Week, taking place next week, November 8 through the 14.

Maroon and White Visitation Days typically take place each semester to host future falcons and families, but has transitioned to virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maroon and White week provides the opportunity for traditional, non-traditional students, and their families to explore Fairmont State’s offerings, including more than 80 programs of study.

“One of the best things about Fairmont State University is the class sizes are small, the individualized attention from the professors, that starts from day one,” said Chris Sharp with Fairmont State Administration. “That’s not something that happens in the junior, senior year when the class sizes start to shrink. It’s one of the best things they can do. Build those relationships with the faculty within their major, and it allows students to not only get their feet on the ground, but also really develops that four year plan very early on.”

Future students are encouraged to participate in sessions throughout the week, with each day of the week dedicated to one of the University’s colleges. In addition, every day from Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., Financial Aid and Residence Life will hold a session to assist students and their families navigate financial aid and on-campus housing options.

Students, parents and school counselors may attend unlimited sessions by registering on Fairmont State Universities website.